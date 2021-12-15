20 Young Ladies Trafficked From Bangladesh Rescued In Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Human trafficking & migrant smuggling are some global and widespread crimes on the vulnerable and marginalized sections of society and communities. In a major such development, 20 Rohingya girls who in 2019 were abducted from Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh by human traffickers have been rescued from the northeastern state of Mizoram.

These young girls, who were kept in shelter-homes of Mizoram Social Welfare Department reunited with their parents on Tuesday at Mizoram House, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, after Bangladesh refused to take them back, authorities from the northeastern state of Mizoram contacted Nedan Foundation for their repatriation, and safe travel to the neighbouring country.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) website, Human Trafficking is “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.”

If reports are to be believed, approximately 1,000,000 people are trafficked each year globally, thereby transforming it as one of the most distressing problems faced by many countries in the world.