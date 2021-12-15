Arunachal Pradesh : Sports Minister Mama Natung Felicitates Medal Winners Of ’30th National Wushu Championship’

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung on Tuesday felicitated the state Wushu team for winning a total of 12 medals – 8 Gold, 3 Silver & 1 Bronze in the 30th National Wushu Championship held from December 4-10 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The team through their commendable performance have also clinched a runners-up trophy in Taolu section.

Players who shined during the championship include – Nyeman Wangsu won (3 gold in Changquan, Daoshu & Gunshu event); Mepung Lamgu won (2 gold in Taijijian & Taijiquan); Dani Nuri won (2 Gold in Chen-Tai Chi Jian & Chen-Taijiquan); Mercy Ngaimong won (1 Gold & 1 Silver in Jianshu & Giangshu event); Realu Boo (won 1 Silver & 1 Bronze in Taijiquan & Taijijian); and Soni Beyong won (Silver medal in Cha-Quan event).

Mama Natung lauded the players for achieving the feat, and bringing recognition to the northeastern state.

Adding further, the sports minister asserted that state government and especially the Sports department is committed to support the players, thereby transforming the frontier state into a sporting hub of India.

In an attempt to motivate the players, Natung emphasized the significance to stay focused.

The state sports & youth affairs minister also appealed the players to generate awareness among the civilians and youth on campaigns, such as – ‘Drug Choro, Khel Mein Joro’ (Quit Drugs, Join Sports) campaign.

“Consumption of drugs will yield nothing but cause problems to the individual as well as the family. Therefore, I appeal to the youths to indulge in sports & games to remain healthy and occupied,” he further added.

Natung stated the state government is holding discussions & meetings to ensure that Arunachal Pradesh brings a medal in the coming 2024 or 2028 Olympic games.

The sports minister also appealed the Arunachal Pradesh sports association representing any sporting discipline to officially submit names of participants in the Sports Directorate prior to participating in any events out of the state.

This championship was jointly organized by the Wushu Association of India and Wushu Association of Madhya Pradesh.