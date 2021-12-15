Contraband Substances Worth Rs 23.68 Lakhs Seized From Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2021 : The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled smuggling bids and successfully seized cannabis, liquors, contraband and narcotic items worth Rs 23,68,580 on the intervening nights of December 14 and 15.

In the series of operations, vigilant BSF personnel foiled the smuggling bids and successfully seized 134 kilos of cannabis, 59 bottles of liquor, 30 bottles of Phensedyl Syrup and assorted contraband items.

The security forces have also rescued 6 cattle heads during different operations, having combined seizure value of Rs 23,68,580 at Sonamura sub-division under Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Moreover, 20,000 mature saplings of cannabis were destroyed in a joint operation with other sister agencies at Simna under Mohanpur sub-division of the West Tripura district.

In one such operation on Tuesday last, acting on specific intelligence input, troops of Border Out Post Boxanagar, Ex-150 Battalion of BSF, Gokulnagar successfully seized 82 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 4,10,000. The seized cannabis has been handed over to the Kalamchoura police station under Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala district for further course of action.

In another such operation on Tuesday last, acting on specific intelligence input, troops of Border Out Post Batadola, Ex-150 Battalion of BSF, Gokulnagar thwarted the smuggling attempt and seized assorted contraband articles worth Rs 8,17,425. The seized items have been handed over to Customs of Sonamura sub-division for further disposal.

Besides, on Wednesday, based on specific intelligence input, BSF troops of Border Outpost Sidhai, Ex-80 Battalion of BSF, Teliamura during a joint operation with police party from Kamalpur police station, personnel of 124 Battalion of CRPF and 09 Battalion of TSR, destroyed approximately 20,000 mature cannabis saplings by cutting, uprooting and burning, which were cultivated in approximately 8 hectares in the forest area of Simna under Mohanpur sub-division.