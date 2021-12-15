COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 234 New Cases, 7.31% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 234 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.31%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2678. While, a total of 1,38,847 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 525 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3199 samples were tested on November 14, 2021, out of which 89 samples belonged to males, while 145 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 122 belonged to symptomatic patients, 112 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,35,644. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 24 positive cases (10.62%), TrueNAT detected 21 (25.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 189 (6.55%) & 0 (0.00%) positive cases respectively.