IAF Chopper Crash : Lone Survivor Gr Capt Varun Singh Passes Away

The lone survivor of Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 Tamil Nadu chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh who was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru passed away today.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF confirmed the same, “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on Dec 8, 2021. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh sustained over 80 per cent burn injuries, who was earlier said to be “critical but stable”.

He was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru 9 from a Wellington hospital in Tamil Nadu where he was initially admitted after the crash.

A decorated officer, the Group Captain early on this year, was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra for preventing a possible mid-air accident after his LCA Tejas jet developed a major technical snag on 2020.

PM Narendra Modi, along with several other Union Cabinet ministers have also expressed their heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief. https://t.co/hZrdatjaAA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 15, 2021

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

The tragic incident of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on December 8 left the entire nation teary-eyed, as India recently lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife – President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other bravehearts. And today, the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh’s death has deeply saddened the entire nation.

This IAF chopper crashed shortly in Coonoor, after it took-off from the Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu.

Its worthy to note that Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is a Russian-made one of the most advanced military transport choppers.

Designed to carry personnel, equipment and cargo, this latest twin-engine version of Russian Mi-17 transport helicopter is considered to be extremely reliable, which is also used to ferry VIPs including the President and Prime Minister.

These helicopters were purchased and inducted by the Indian Air Force between 2013 & 2018.