Kin Of COVID-19 Victims Can Now Apply For Rs 50k Ex-Gratia Aid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Supreme Court of India through its order issued on June 30, 2021 and October 4, 2021 stated that the person who succumbed due to Covid-19 on or after January 1, 2021 will receive Rs 50,000 as close relative grant (ex-gratia).

A higher official of the Tripura’s Revenue department informed Northeast Today that this grant will be provided by the District Disaster Management Authority or the District Administration.

In order to receive this assistance, deceased’s kin must submit an application with a death certificate stating the cause of death to the relevant District Disaster Management Authority, he added.

The official also said that this grant will be given within 30 days of submission of application.

He asserted “If there is any difficulty or delay in getting the Death Certificate or Ex-gratia, the person concerned can contact the Grievance Redressal Committee at the district level”.