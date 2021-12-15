‘Miss Sikkim 2021’ Chosen As Brand Ambassador Of Gangtok Hill Half Marathon – Biodegradable Event

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the ‘Gangtok Hill Half Marathon’ – a sustainable event, slated to be held in Gangtok on December 19, the organizers have selected Miss Sikkim 2021 Pranita Chhetri as its brand ambassador.

Organized by the Thami Dara Reshithang Bright Future (TDRBF) Athletic Club and supported by Project Life – an amateur project running group, the marathon event aims to promote the culture of running among kids and Sikkim youth.

The half-marathon route will be certified, and time & splits of the participants will be recorded by RFID Technology (timing chip).

One of the unique and significant feature of this commendable event deals with ‘zero-waste’ vision.

In order to efficiently achieve the biodegradable policy, the organizers have also collaborated with Darjeeling-based TIEEDI, an environmental conservation & social organisation.

“Let us step forward and volunteer as ‘zero waste officer’. It is through our collective efforts that we can minimize use of non-biodegradable waste. Through your support we can definitely make Gangtok Hill Half Marathon a zero-waste event and an event of national and international repute,” – asserted the Miss Sikkim 2021.