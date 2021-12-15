Mizoram Rural Bank Conferred With ‘Best-Performing Rural Bank’ Award

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Keeping in view of the rural infrastructure projects related to widening of activities such as rural drinking water schemes, soil conservation, rural market yards, medical facilities and others, the Agriculture Minister C. Lalrinsanga today inaugurated the State Focus Paper 2022-23 at the State Credit Seminar 2022-23 of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) held at Regency Hotel of Aizawl, Mizoram.

Speaking at the seminar, Lalrinsanga lauded the concerned bank for providing various Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and other schemes worth over 1000 crores for farmers in Mizoram.

He further added that NABARD plays an important role in successful implementation of the state’s economy through the State Focus Paper.

During the event, NABARD conferred the Mizoram Rural Bank as ‘Best Performing RRB Award’ among Northeast’s Regional Rural Banks.

Besides, it has also selected 3 other best Self Help Groups (SHGs).