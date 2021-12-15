Mizoram To Get 60 Football Academies Across 40 Constituencies

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The State Level Monitoring Committee on Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC)-Tata Trusts Football Academy today held a meeting at Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte’s chamber, to discuss about the construction of football academies.

During this meeting, the academy decided to admit children between the ages of 6-13.

Besides, Tata Trust and Mizoram Government have jointly planned to establish 60 Football Academies within the 40 constituencies of Mizoram.

The Tata foundation will provide an amount of Rs 50 lakhs for the erection of these football academies, while the state government will provide Rs 30 lakhs for the concerned cause.