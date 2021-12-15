Nagaland Civilian Killings : Konyak Union Calls-For ‘Total Restriction’ On Indian Armed Forces Convoy In Mon

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Amid the ongoing clamour against the killings of innocent civilians in Oting Village of Nagaland due to incessant firing by the Indian Armed Forces, demands to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) have been escalating from different quarters of Northeastern regions.

Responding to the same, the Konyak Union (KU) have decided to resolve ‘Total Restriction’ on Indian Military force convoy and patrolling within the Konyak soil until justice is delivered to those 14 innocent Konyak youth being killed on December 4th & 5th, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Union, the body during a meeting held recently at Mon decided that it will not allow Military Recruitment rally within Mon District, and ‘No Konyak youth’ should participate in any Army recruitment rally.

Signed by the President of Konyak Union, S. Howing; and its General Secretary, Wango Konyak; the Union further directed all those customary land owners to immediately denounce the past land agreement allotted for setting up military base camps (Operating points) within it’s respective jurisdiction – Naginimora, Tizit, Lampong Sheanghah, Wakching, Mon, Longshen, Sheanghah Wamsa, Longwa, Chenmoho, Chenloishu, Wangti, Aboi, Angjangyang, Tobu & Monyakshu, etc).

The release also stated that it will cut-off all forms of public relation with the Indian Military Forces and No Konyak Villages councils/students or any society must accept any forms of developmental packages/assistances from the Indian forces.

“Konyak must immediately denounce any forms of assured packages/assistances from Indian Military forces if there is any, and Black flag should continue to be hoisted in vehicles, Konyak offices/educational institutions and all the public movement until the justice is served as issued in the previous order.” – the press release further reads.

The Union have also urged its citizens to refrain/abstain from any form of merry-making activities such as night bazaars, open picnic and other entertainment activities within Mon District.

However, pre-scheduled programmes such as – weddings, church events are likely to be exempted.