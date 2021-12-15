Nagaland : ICMR Formally Launches i-DRONE Resource & Outreach Activity In Mokokchung

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to tackle challenges associated with vaccine delivery, especially in hilly tracts & rough terrains, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday officially launched the i-DRONE resource & outreach activity in Mokokchung district, Nagaland.

The i-DRONE was flown from Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) Office to PHC Longsa village in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Deputy CMO, Mokokchung.

During the outreach project, it was found that drone utilization led to medicine-delivery reach one point from the other (approximately 30 kms) in just 8 minutes for covering an aerial distance of 11.5 kms, which otherwise takes around an hour.

Its worthy to note that based on suggestions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and permission granted by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, two states and one Union Territory (UT) – Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar Islands were considered for this pilot study.

However, in case of Nagaland, two districts – Mokokchung & Tuensang were chosen for the project.