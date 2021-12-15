Nagaland Killings : ENPO Civil Bodies Decide To Maintain Non-Co-Operation Policy; Abstains Participation In Army Civic Programmes

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Following the gruesome murder of innocent civilians in Mon district, Nagaland by the Indian Security Forces on December 4th & 5th 2021, a crucial joint consultative meeting of all the Eastern Nagaland civil societies under the aegis of Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organization (ENPO) was held at Longleng Town on December 14, 2021.

The civil societies under ENPO unanimously adopted a three-point resolution which stated that the public of Eastern Nagaland resolved to “EXTEND NON-CO-OPERATION TO THE INDIAN SECURITY FORCES” until the following demands are fulfilled and justice is been delivered to the families of victims in particular and the people of Nagas in general.

It demanded that Indian Security Forces who are involved in the gruesome killings of 14 innocent public on December 4th & 5th 2021 in Mon district, Nagaland be booked under relevant law of the country and should be brought under Civil Court for trial.

The very statement of the Union Home Minister in the Indian Parliament, where he had stated that, the security forces fired in self defence should be withdrawn and Government of India should revoke the “Draconian law”, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from the entire North Eastern States.

The Organization further in their resolution adopted the policy of Non co-operation by abstaining from any National celebrations, or such activities, Non-participation in Army civic programmes, Non-attendance to any of their official invitations and will Not allow any arm recruitment drive within Eastern Nagaland area.

It further resolved to hold Public Rally in all the Tribal Headquarters on December 16, 2021 in protest against the brutal murder of innocent public, and injuring several others.

The concerned statement also demanded justice for the same, thereby writing to State Government for the immediate set-up of Nagaland State Human Rights Commission (NSHRC).

Furthermore, the ENPO in their meeting also resolved to declare December 4th & 5th – a “BLACK-DAY” in the entire ENPO jurisdiction.

These decisions further attained a total of 57 signatories, thereby showcasing immense support for the aforementioned resolutions.