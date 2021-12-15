Nagaland : Lockdown Guidelines Extended Till January 15, 2022

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of festive season and escalating scare of the highly transmissible ‘Omicron Variant’, the Nagaland Government on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown measures till January 15, 2022.

According to a notification, the Nagaland residents have been urged to strictly adhere with COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as – compulsory wearing of mask, maintaining social distancing, regular hand wash with soap and water or sanitizer, avoiding crowed spaces and close contact settings.

The release further asserted on need of inoculation – an important tool utilized in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The release further states that any kind of public gathering which has been allowed beyond 50% and up to 100% capacity is subject to all the participants being fully-vaccinated or should have taken a single dose, and at least 15 days should have passed since taking the 1st dose.

“Teams from the health & family welfare department are going from door to door as part of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ to ensure COVID-19 vaccination to everyone.” – the release further reads.