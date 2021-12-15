Sikkim CM & Governor Greets Limboo Community On ‘Chasok Tongnam’

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang-Golay & Governor – Ganga Prasad extended their best wishes to the Limboo Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chasok Tongnam’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Chasok Tongnam’ is one of the most ancient & traditional festival of the Limboo community.

It marks the offering of first harvest to Limbu ancestral goddess ‘Yuma Sammang’, and other deities, thereby praying for the welfare of mankind, prosperity, abundant harvest & happiness.

This festival falls on a full-moon day of the Mangsir month of Nepali Bikram Samvad calendar, which is celebrated throughout the month of Senchengla (Mangsir).

“Greetings of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim on the occasion of Chasok Tongnam. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Chasok Tongnam. Chasok Tongnam is one of the most important festivals of the Limboo community and they mark it by offering the first harvest to ancestral goddess and other deities and pray for a successful harvest. The festival falls on a full moon day of the Mangsir month of the Nepali Bikram Samvad Calendar, & the Limboos observe this festival throughout the month of Senchengla(Mangsir). Recently, the State Government declared Chasok Tongnam to be a gazetted holiday since the year 2020. May this auspicious festival strengthen the unity of the Limboo community, and bring harmony, prosperity & abundance to all the Sikkimese people. May we always remember the great significance of our traditional festivals, preserve them and take it forth as a legacy for generations to come. I wish everyone a very happy Chasok Tongnam, and pray for peace, prosperity and well-being of Sikkim and it’s people.” – the CM captioned an FB post.

Besides, the Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has also wished the Limboo community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chasok Tongnam’, through an official statement issued by the Sikkim Governor office.

Its worthy to note that in 2020, the Sikkim Government has declared ‘Chasok Tongnam’ as a gazetted holiday.