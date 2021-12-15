Tripura : ‘Bharat-Bangla Paryatan Utsav 2022’ Will Be Organized From February 9-11 In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2021 : The three-day-long ‘Bharat-Bangla Paryatan Utsav 2022’ will be organized from February 9-11, 2022 at Ujjayanta Palace premises here in Agartala city, Tripura.

An initiative undertaken by the state Tourism Department, the festival aims to develop tourism in the two countries, thereby strengthening cordial and mutual relations.

The state Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy chaired a preparatory meeting at the State Guest House here in Agartala city on Tuesday and decided the same.

Freedom fighters, politicians, artists, writers, intellectuals, tour operators, and hotel owners from the Northeast and Kolkata will attend this 3 days-long festival.

As part of its continuing celebrations, a cultural program will be organized on February 9, 2022 on the premises of Ujjayanta Palace.

The cultural program will feature prominent artists from Bangladesh, West Bengal and Tripura.

On the same day, a traditional food festival will also be organized at the main entrance of the palace.

On February 10, 2022, Bangladesh and West Bengal tour operators will arrange traveling facilities to visit important tourist destinations in Tripura, including sites which incorporate memories of the liberation war.

On the morning of February 11, 2022, a colourful rally will also be organized at Agartala city.

This procession will be attended by freedom fighters, politicians, artists, writers, intellectuals, hotel owners, and tour operators.

In the afternoon of the same day, a business and exchange meeting will be organized at the State Guest House here in Agartala city.

Since the language, culture and food habits of the people of the two neighbouring lands are linked in the same thread, the guests present at the meeting expressed the view that the tourism potential of the two countries will further enhance & strengthen the bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Deepak Majumdar; Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Md Jobayed Hosen; District Magistrate of West Tripura district Debapriya Bardhan; tour operators; hotel owners and officials of various departments.