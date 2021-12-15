US Consul General Melinda Pavek Visits USAID-Supported Health & Wellness Centre In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The US Consul General, Melinda Pavek recently visited the Rakap Colony Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) in Arunachal Pradesh to interact with the health workers and beneficiaries, who have been continuing to lead the battle against COVID-19 from the fore, thereby putting their own lives at risk.

Supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the NISHTHA project aims to create and deliver transformative health care solutions that helps to save lives, thereby providing technical assistance to strengthen the delivery of Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC).

Taking to Twitter, the Health & Wellness Centre, Arunachal Pradesh confirmed the news. “Melinda Pavek, Consul General, @USAndKolkata, visited @USAID_NISHTHA supported Rakap Colony HWC in #ArunachalPradesh and interacted with health workers and beneficiaries. @USAID_NISHTHA is providing technical assistance to strengthen the delivery of CPHC” – tweeted the HWC.

The initiative works with a vision to transform Comprehensive Primary Health Care in India through ‘Ayushman Bharat HWC’.

It is an attempt to move from a selective approach of health care with a vision to deliver comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care.

Its worthy to note that Melinda Pavek is an US Consul General who is responsible for advancing US-India relations in the consular jurisdiction covering West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim & Tripura.