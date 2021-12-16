Arunachal Pradesh : Governor Emphasizes On Security Issues & Communications Advancement Along Border Regions

NET Web Desk

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)’s North East Frontier Inspector General (IG) Shyam Mehrotra on Wednesday called-on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig (Retd) Dr B.D Mishra at Raj Bhavan to discuss about security issues & improvement of communications along the border regions.

Lauding the commendable effort of the ITBP personnel along the frontier state, the Governor stressed on training and their cooperation towards extending the social and medical aid to citizens of the northeastern state.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor informed about the same. “Emphasized on their training and musketry practices as also their cooperation towards the social and medical assistance of the people of the State. Advised the ITBP to encourage in the National interest local youths to join the armed forces.” – tweeted by the Arunachal Pradesh Governor.

Emphasized on their training and musketry practices as also their cooperation towards the social and medical assistance of the people of the State.

Advised the ITBP to encourage in the National interest local youths to join the armed forces. — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) December 15, 2021

Extending topmost priority to national interest, and in an attempt to provide mutual benefit to locals & the organization, Brig (Retd) Dr B.D Mishra urged ITBP IG to motivate youth in joining Indian Armed Forces.

He also advised the ITBP to extend humanitarian assistance to the people along border regions during emergency.