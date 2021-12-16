Arunachal Pradesh : Supreme Court Disposes Plea Filed Against CM Khandu Alleging ‘Funds Misuse’

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court has disposed a plea filed by the Arunachal Justice Forum (AJF) seeking a probe against the current Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his alleged involvement in funds misuse.

“Having heard learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioners, learned senior counsel appearing for the state of Arunachal Pradesh and carefully perusing the material available on record, we find that the main relief and the interim relief prayed for are one and the same and as such, there is no need to pass any interim order in the said application at this stage. In view of the above, the said application stands disposed of.” – asserted the order passed by Supreme Court.

Its worthy to note that the Forum has earlier filed a plea into the apex court, seeking conduct of a CBI enquiry/investigation into the same case.

The AJF earlier asserted that the Arunachal Pradesh CM earned a huge amount & has acquired huge properties by corrupt means.

However, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) earlier alleged that the CM & his relatives were involved in a multi-crores scam, and misused funds allocated to various departments.

He was also alleged to be involved in scams under several central schemes, such as – Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY), panchayat and hydropower schemes, and others.