Arunachal Pradesh’s ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyaan’ : Over 280 Airguns Surrendered In Upper Siang

In an attempt to terminate the indiscriminate killing of wildlife across the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, the voluntary ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyaan’ campaign have been launched today at Yingkiong, Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized by Yingkiong Forest Division, the event witnessed a landmark surrender of atleast 283 personal airguns – a voluntary drive widely lauded by wildlife experts.

This initiative has been undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department.

Meanwhile, the event has been attended by state Environment & Forest minister Mama Natung, state Home Minister Alo Libang, along with other dignitaries and officials.

Correction – 285 airguns surrendered — Department of Envt. & Forests, Arunachal Pradesh (@ArunForests) December 16, 2021

If reports are to be believed, since the launch of this campaign on March this year, over 2000 air guns have been surrendered by residents across the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that recently the concerned initiative has been conferred with a ‘Roll of Honour’ certificate.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey to Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung during the valedictory session of the 6th Northeast Green Summit at Silchar, Assam on November 18.

This recognition helped the state government to provide a new hope for wildlife conservation.

Considered as a community practice by various tribes residing along the hilly tract, hunting – basically which transformed into a blend of tradition & technology have proliferated during the recent times, thereby posing a grave threat to wildlife species.

Keeping in view of this risk of extinction, the Arunachal Pradesh Government through the concerned initiative aims to play a crucial role in the wildlife ecosystem, thereby preserving the rare and endangered fauna.