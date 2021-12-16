Assam: 1.42 Lakh Women To Receive Rs 200 Crore In State As MFI loan

NET Web Desk

In a bid to enhance women empowerment in the state, the Assam Government will give away incentives to the women borrowers from Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) of six districts in part-II of phase-I of the Assam Micro Finance Incentives and Relief Scheme.

Also in part–II of the scheme, the government will give incentives to women who have been paying MFI loans regularly. The government will spend over Rs 200 crore to make such payments. The six chosen districts are Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Chirang.

MFI loan incentives and relief were some of the major poll promises of the BJP-led alliance in the last Assembly election.

Reportedly, the government has collected a list of around 1.42 lakh beneficiaries from the six districts for receiving the incentives. In part-I of the Phase-I of the scheme, the government spent around Rs 320 crore as incentives to the women of nine districts. State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog discussed the issue of incentives to MFI borrowers with the deputy commissioners of the six districts last evening. She asked the deputy commissioners to implement the scheme a major success.