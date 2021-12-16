Assam : Dibrugarh Hosting ‘Brahmaputra Utsav 2021’

NET Web Desk

As part of its continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, portraying India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Assam’s Dibrugarh district is hosting the ‘Brahmaputra Utsav 2021’ today.

Culminating on December 17, the two-days event kicked-off with an ‘Eco Walk’ from the Dibrugarh Municipal Board office to Puja Ghat near the Brahmaputra River.

The renowned monument Raidongia Dol at Lejai-Kalakhowa will also be illuminated during the night.

Besides, a cultural evening programme will also be inaugurated by the Assam Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika on Friday, which will be participated by local vocalists.