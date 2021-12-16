Assam : Union Civil Aviation Minister Flags-Off 1st Direct Flight Between Guwahati & Pune

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to interconnect Guwahati, referred as the ‘Gateway to North East’ with the mainstream regions of the country, the Centre on Wednesday flagged-off the first direct flight of Indigo airlines on Guwahati (Assam) to Pune (Maharashtra) route.

It was flagged-off by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Minister of State (MoS) Civil Aviation & Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), General Dr. V K Singh (Retd.).

This event was virtually graced by the Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with other dignitaries.

According to PIB report, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia while expressing the significance of Guwahati asserted that “I am delighted to witness this momentous occasion where the largest city of Northeast India – Guwahati, also called as Gateway to North East. The significance of Guwahati is not limited to North-East India, or entire India, or the entire world, the city of Guwahati finds its mentions across the ancient scriptures as well. At present times as well, Guwahati is called as the city of temples owing to the presence of temples such as Kamakhya Temple, Navagraha Temple, Umananda Temple & many more. Moreover, the city is one of the largest tea markets in the country. I am delighted to mention that 55% of our tea exports are generated from Guwahati alone. In addition to these, Guwahati is also home to oil refineries and education institutions such as IIT, TISS etc.”

“Guwahati is connected with 24 cities of the country with 885 aircraft movements. We are also putting in place a massive expansion & upgradation plan by increasing the terminal passenger capacity from 50 lac to 1 crore 20 lac per year, considering the opportunities available in Assam & Guwahati. The expansion cost of Rs. 1232 crores will be borne by the Central Government.” – further added the minister.

Meanwhile, the commencement of this flight route will ease the travel distance between the two cities by 3 hours 15 minutes, which earlier more than 45 hours by road or train.

This route will further boost trade & tourism, thereby enhancing the economic activities between these regions.