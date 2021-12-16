Bangladesh Government Keen To Identify Sites With Historical Significance In Tripura; Says Envoy Md Jobayed Hosen

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2021 : The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala celebrated the auspicious and historical 50th ‘Bijoy Diwas’ of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh here in the capital city of Tripura today.

In the afternoon, the personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) jointly organized ‘Beating Retreat’ at Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) here at Agartala.

Speaking with media persons on the celebration event at Commission’s office here in Agartala, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Md Jobayed Hosen said “The Bangladesh government is willing to identify and develop the places those are of huge historical importance concerning the Liberation War of Bangladesh”.

“A few days back, I have raised the issue with one of the ministers of Tripura government for proper identification of the places. This is a very important issue,” – he further added.

Md Hosen said, “His office has taken up the issue with Tripura Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy during a preparatory meeting regarding Bharat-Bangla Paryatan Utsav”.

Citing the obstacles associated with the tasks, the Bangladesh envoy said, “Already five decades have passed and a lot of change has happened. We are trying to gather information which will be followed by the proper marking of the places”.

“The historical training camps from where the Mukti Bahini operated and strategized the war are very hard to be identified as there are no traces left. We need the exact description of the areas to develop those sights as war memorials”, he added.

Tripura Legislative Assembly (TLA) speaker Ratan Chakraborty said “Extending its support against the then autocracy of Bangladesh, Tripura welcomed people from Bangladesh more than its actual population”.

“The Bangladesh government also accepts that the Tripura has played a crucial role. President of India Ramnath Kovind ji has gone to Bangladesh to be a part of the golden jubilee celebration of the country’s independence”, said Chakraborty.