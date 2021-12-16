COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 177 New Cases, 5.74% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 177 new COVID-19 cases, and four fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 5.74%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2549. While, a total of 1,39,024 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 529 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3086 samples were tested on November 15, 2021, out of which 94 samples belonged to males, while 83 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 80 belonged to symptomatic patients, 97 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,35,946. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 15 positive cases (4.90%), TrueNAT detected 29 (16.50%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 133 (5.12%) & 0 (0.00%) positive cases respectively.