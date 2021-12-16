Gauhati HC Directs Assam Government For Providing “Refugee Status”, Or Deport 10 Jailed Rohingyas To Myanmar

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati High Court (HC) has directed the Assam Government to undertake a decision at the earliest regarding a plea filed by 10 members of the Rohingya community on either providing them a “refugee status” or send them back to Myanmar on Wednesday.

Filed by petitioners – Saidur Rahman, his wife Tahara Begum and their three children, his brother Mahmad Ulla, his wife Rumana Begum and their three children, all these Rohingya community members are residents of Coundang village under Buthidaung police station of Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Lodged in Tezpur central jail of Assam for the last seven years, these Rohingya members were apprehended in 2014 for entering the country without valid documents and have been in jail since then.

“The plea of the petitioners is that either they be allowed to remain in India by granting refugee status or be deported to their country of origin, which is Myanmar. However, the authorities are not taking any decision in this regard and the petitioners are languishing in jail,” – observed a bench comprising of Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Malasri Nandi.

However, recently the bench observed that the petitioners have admitted of hailing from Myanmar, who have been convicted for entering the country without proper documentation.