Major Explosion In Gujarat Chemical Plant Kills One, Injures 15

NET Web Desk

A major explosion at a chemical unit in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Sunday killed one labourer and injured 15 other followed by a fire.

The explosion took place at around 10 am at the chemical manufacturing plant of Gujarat Flurochemicals Limited (GFL) which is situated near Ranjitnagar village, tols Panchmahal SP Leena Patil.

According to the police which rushed to the spot, “A labourer had died while 15 to 16 others were injured in the explosion and the fire followed by it. Some of the workers have received severe burn injuries and are critical at this point of time.

It may be mentioned that GFL has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry and it caters to material requirements in day to day works.