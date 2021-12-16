Mizoram : Champhai Sessions Judge Convicts Drug Smugglers With “Vigorous Imprisonment”

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Additional District & Sessions Judge of Champhai district Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte today convicted Malsawmdawngliana – a resident of Aizawl, and Lalthakima – a resident of Khawzawl Vengthar to 12 years of vigorous imprisonment with a fine of 1 lakh each for their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Its worthy to note that security forces apprehended both Malsawmdawngliana and Lalthakima on August 15, 2019.

Based on specific inputs, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Special Branch, Aizawl DEF officials, and 8th Assam Rifles launched a joint operation between the Myanmar border town of Zokhawthar and Champhai town.

The security forces have successfully nabbed these two drug smugglers, who were carrying-out 378.7 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 15 lakhs in a Maxi Cab bearing Registration No MZ02A-4009.

Meanwhile, the Additional District & Sessions Judge of Champhai district have also convicted Immanuel – a resident of Zotlang, Champhai to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused was apprehended on July 6, 2019 by a joint team of CID (SB) and Special Narcotics Police Station officials of Aizawl at Hringlang village, on the highway between Champhai and Zokhawthar.

Besides, the security forces have recovered a total of 288.8 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 10 lakhs from a Mahindra 207 bearing Registration No – MZ04A/0523.