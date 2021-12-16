Myanmar Hands-Over 5 RPF Insurgents To Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous scrutiny of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, since the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy took place on November 13. In a major such development, the Myanmar Government on Wednesday handed-over 5 insurgents of the banned militant outfit – Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a sister organisation of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to the Manipur Police.

Intelligence reports informed that these insurgents were arrested through a military operation – ‘Operation Sunrise’ carried-out by Myanmar Army against Northeast Indian rebel groups who had their bases in the Sagaing region.

During this operation, Myanmar Army picked-up these five militants from Monywa region. Since then, they were imprisoned at Mandalay, Myanmar.

These Manipur-based insurgents were brought back to the northeastern state, through Indian Air Force plane which landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal around 11 AM on Wednesday.

A senior official of Manipur Police informed that all apprehended cadres were immediately taken to an undisclosed location, and are being interrogated by officials.

According to Imphal Free Press report, these insurgents have been identified as – Naredra Nongmaijing, Loitongbam Rajkumar, Thokchom Kalasana, Salam Somendra, & Chaoren Rohen.

Its worthy to note that Manipur and shocking developments along the northeastern region came under heavy surveillance of security personnel, after the dastardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy took place on December 13. The horrific incident took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das.