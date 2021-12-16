‘Repeal AFSPA’ : NSF To Organize “Largest” Peoples’ Rally On December 17

NET Web Desk

Amid the ongoing clamour against the killings of innocent civilians in Oting Village of Nagaland due to incessant firing by the Indian Armed Forces, protests across the northeastern state have escalated demanding immediate repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958.

Similarly, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) will be organizing a “Peoples’ Rally” demanding for the same on December 17 at Old MLA Hostel Junction, Kohima from 11 AM onwards.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the NSF President Kegwayhun Tep asserted that “We are anticipating that this (Rally) would be one of the largest Naga gathering in the history.”

The NSF President has further appealed the residents to support the cause, and voice their concern thereby showcasing their solidarity.

“It is high time for India to repeal this draconian act.” – stated the Organising Committee convener Vipopal Kintso.

According to the statement, citizens after the rally will proceed towards the Governor’s office (Raj Bhavan), thereby submitting a representation to Government of India through the Governor’s office.

However, apex organizations & student bodies of Northeast have recently declared to adopt the non-cooperation policy with Armed Forces, and appealed Nagaland residents to not participate in any civic programmes organized by military.

Its worthy to note that on December 4th & 5th, at least 13 civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” – the Indian Army in its statement said.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).