Sikkim CM Inspects Constructional Progress Of Central University, Ensures Commencement Of Non-Lab Based Courses

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today inspected the constructional work of Sikkim Central University.

Accompanied with Vice Chancellor and other officials, the construction work for the concerned educational institution was delayed due to several challenges that emerged in the past.

However, lack of basic amenities, including – power supply, good condition of roads and water supply stood to be major reasons for its delay.

Addressing the mediapersons after this inspection, the CM assured all possible assistance to the university for commencing non-lab based courses within six months.

“We will place this demand to the Union minister, who is scheduled to visit New Delhi soon” – asserted the CM.

Besides, he also urged the VC to pursue matter with immense concern, and expedite the construction work.

“It is very nice CM has taken a keen interest for the completion of the campus and starting classes. He keens to start non-lab classes, and we are trying our best to fulfill the vision. We are putting-in concerned efforts to complete the pending work but it seems, commencement of classes will take some, as just a structure of main Administrative block, Library and Lab building has been completed under Phase-I.” – stated the VC Avinash Khare.

Sikkim Central University – the only central university of the northeastern state was established in 2007.

Presently, the university incorporates of 32 departments under 6 schools with graduate, post graduate, Mphil programmes. It has a total of 2300 students and 18 colleges are affiliated under it.

If the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is taken into account, the position of Sikkim Central University lies between 100 to 150 ranking and ranks under B+ in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Furthermore, the university has 156 regular teachers and 120 non teaching staffs. Its library comprises of – 18000 books along with subscribed journals for various disciplines.