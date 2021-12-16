Sikkim : Recent Horrific Incidents Pose Alarming Threat, Calls-For Advanced Security Measures

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The horrific incidents that took place this month across the northeastern state of Sikkim left back its distraught impacts, with innumerable queries still to be ascertained.

What is way ahead? How it can be dealt? stood to be the talk of state capital Gangtok.

Netizens are discussing the same through social media platforms, thereby suggesting preventive measures to tackle such challenges.

Let’s check the summary of these two incidents, which shook the tiny Himalayan state.

A. The first incident took place on December 1 this year, where two men were trampled by a luxury SUV Taxi within the no-vehicle zone at Gangtok’s MG Marg. The horrific incident reportedly took place after a drunken brawl between two groups outside a local hotel in the area, wherein one group served as staffs at the concerned hotel.

B. Just 2 days back, in a tragic incident, a 43-yrs-old Consultant Cardiologist at the New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Dr Sanjay Upreti was stabbed by a resident of Tathangchen. The attack also left a female sanitation worker sustain injuries.

However, the citizens are praying for the well-being of the doctor and the sanitation worker, after medical reports claimed of their deteriorating health condition. Both the injured have been shifted to a Siliguri hospital.

Responding to such incidents, the Social and Political Activist Nawin Kiran Pradhan today shared, “the incident is very unfortunate and it should not have happened and the lesson we attained from this incident suggest that it’s high time to improve our security system, thereby tightening the same across healthcare & other infrastructures. I am also aware, no one can stop crime but at least we can prepare for the worst-case scenario and we can always take precautionary measures. So metal detector can be installed at major offices and other infrastructures, which will keep a check to some extent.”

Similarly, the Secretary Sports Department Raju Basnet cited the incident as “unfortunate”, and shared that “This leads to the question as to how a person with a knife entered, reached fourth floor and was able to attack the victims. There is unrestricted entry into the hospital building. Anyone can just walk-in and out at will through the multiple gates. With a large number of security personnel already deployed across the hospital premises, going in-and-out are restricted to patients and identified visitors with a metal detector been installed at the gate. There are criminals in every society; systems have to be put in place to keep people safe. I wish the Doctor and the lady staff a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, the common mass also holds similar thoughts and shared opinions like – urgent need of strong security system, in order to stay alert.

Some believe that Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), & Government must hold regular awareness programme to curb such incidents.

According to some other citizens, the process of urbanisation has expedited, which might stand as major reason for escalation of crimes in the coming future.

Besides, frustration among public might also lead to severe psychiatric conditions, and government can keep a close-watch on the same.

If studies are taken into account, deep relationship prevails between the Mental Health & Crime, and it is scientifically proven that certain psychiatric conditions might escalate the risk of an individual to commit a grievous crime.

It also suggests that patients with mental illness may be more prone to violence if they don’t receive effective & adequate treatment.