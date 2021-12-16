‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ : Mizoram Recalls Valour Of Fallen Heroes During Bangladesh Liberation War

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Observed as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, the year 2021 marks 50th anniversary of the victory achieved by Indian Armed Forces victory over East Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. As part of its nationwide celebrations, Mizoram also observed the momentous occasion at War Memorial, Treasury Square Aizawl, this morning.

The Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati led the floral tributes to our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Zoramthanga along with other legislators, military officials and leaders from the Ex-services League also paid homage to our fallen heroes at the battlefield.

The Home Minister Pu Lalchamliana and Chief Secretary Pi Renu Sharma were among the top officials who had turned up at the important remembrance event.

Pu Lalbiakthanga, a World War-II veteran, and the recipient of Padma Shri 2020 also paid floral tributes to the fallen comrades.