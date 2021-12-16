Tripura Gearing-Up For Month-Long Celebrations Of 50th Statehood Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2021 : The upcoming Statehood Day celebration of Tripura shall be organized for almost a month commencing from January 1, 2022.

The Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department held a high-level preparatory meeting of different department authorities at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Although, the main programme of Statehood Day will begin from January 19 and continue till January 21 while different departments will commence the event from January 1 and continue till January 18 next.

An indigenous food festival will be organized by the Tribal Welfare department at Ujjayanta Palace premises from January 19 to January 21. At the same venue, the ICA department will be hosting a 3-day cultural programme.

Exhibition and sale stalls of different products made by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), handicraft and handloom artisans will be arranged at International Mela Campus, Hapania from January 17 to January 26 next.

Besides, the development journey of Tripura from 1972 till the present time period will be showcased by different departments of the state government.

A live painting exhibition will also be organized at Nazrul Kalakhetra from January 19 to January 21 with the initiative of the ICA department.

Sit and draw, and quiz competitions will be organized at the district and sub-division level by the School Education Department from January 19 to January 20.

The key programme of state-level Tripura Statehood Day will be organized at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan by the ICA department on January 21.

In the same event, achievement booklet, coffee table cover, postage stamp and success achieved in last 50 years will be released. Felicitation and awards will also be given away in the event.

Vision document for the next 25 years will be released during the main event, in collaboration with the ICA department and Cooperation department.

However, activities such as – cycle marathon, half marathon, district and sub-division level Statehood Day celebration, RD Burman Night, music lyrics competition etc. will also be organized on the occasion of Statehood Day.