Tripura To Get Its First Film & Television Institute; Says Information & Cultural Affairs Minister

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to articulate and disseminate the significance of cinematic craft into world of professional practice, the Tripura Government has planned to establish a Film & Television Institute along the northeastern state, as informed by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

This institute is expected to be constructed in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) of Kolkata.

According to the ICA minister, officials from the state government had talks with the dignitaries of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and are expecting a positive response.

The Tripura government has also discussed this matter with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, asserted the ICA Minister.

“I have met Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, during my recent visit to Delhi. The minister assured us help and also expressed his keenness to visit Tripura,” – Chowdhury said at a press conference in Agartala on December 14.

However, the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb have also approved the concerned policy for setting-up this concerned institute.

The proposal for its construction have already been drafted, and the same has already been sent to state Finance Department for further approval.

Named after the legendary film director Satyajit Ray, the SRFTI Institute has emerged as a national center of excellence for movies, incorporating of – mainstream, parallel, art-house, experimental or non-fiction narratives.