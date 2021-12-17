Arunachal Pradesh : Pasighat To Host ‘Siang River Festival’ On December 20

NET Web Desk

As part of its continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, portraying India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the frontier state – Arunachal Pradesh is gearing-up to host one of its mega-event ‘Siang River Festival 2021’ on December 20 & 21.

The two-days event is slated to be held on the banks of Siang River in Pasighat, East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized by Arunachal Pradesh Government in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, the festival aims to generate awareness on river cleaning, rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting, and many more.

Besides, awareness programmes on Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachch Bharat Mission (Gramin) will also be conducted at community level.

The Siang chapter of ‘Brahmaputra Utsav’ themed ‘River Rejuvenation & Freedom Struggle’, will also witness cultural presentations by the folk artistes of various Northeast states under the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC).

Meanwhile, the event will also hold exhibitions by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), food stalls, and exhibition stalls on tourism, drug de-addiction, Poshan Abhiyan, handloom & handicrafts items, and various other government departments will also be put up during this 2-days mega event.

According to sources, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Brahmaputra Board chairperson Rajiv Yadav are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.