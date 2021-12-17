Arunachal Pradesh Rape Case : Tirap POCSO Court Sentences 20 Years Of “Rigorous Imprisonment”

NET Web Desk

Violence against women have been escalating since decades, leading to immense mental trauma. In a similar such case, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday have sentenced a 62-yr-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 9-yrs-old minor girl.

Identified as Unilye Chakma, the accused is a resident of Diyun in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The court convicted Unilye under section 6 of the POCSO Act for committing ‘aggravated penetrative sexual assault’.

According to DIPRO report, the convict raped the minor girl on July 25, 2020, while she was moving towards an adjacent shop for purchasing biscuits.

After the filing of a First Information Report (FIR), the police stepped into action, and apprehended Unilye.

The investigation official Inspector P.K Kalita filed the charge-sheet after completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the court has referred the matter to Changlang District Legal Services Authority for providing adequate compensation to rehabilitate the victim under Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme.