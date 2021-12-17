Assam Eviction Drive : Gauhati HC Stays Order To Evict 244 Villagers From Sonitpur

NET Web Desk

In a major development, the Gauhati High Court (HC) has stayed, or what referred to ‘temporarily hold’ the eviction of 244 people from Dhekiajuli town in Sonitpur district, Assam.

These residents, accused of allegedly encroaching the concerned land were earlier served a notice seeking to urgently vacate the area.

Recently, the Gauhati HC highlighted that circle officer of Dhekiajuli Revenue Department had served the eviction notice to residents of Basasimalu village on November 15.

However, the official had asked these individuals to vacate the land within a month, failing which action would have been taken against them.

Accordingly, this eviction order has led the villagers to move into the High Court against the eviction order.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Government recently conducted an eviction drive for removing the illegal settlers from the Dholpur Village, with an aim to create space for a new cooperative-based Agri-Project namely Garukhuti.