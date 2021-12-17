Manipur : Student Body Calls-For ‘Total Shutdown’ Along Hill Districts On December 18

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to reiterate demand for the introduction of Hill Areas Committee (HAC) recommended Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill 2021 in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, the ‘All Tribal Students Union Manipur’ (ATSUM) has called for a complete shutdown in the entire hill districts of Manipur on December 18.

Commencing from 5 AM, the shutdown will culminate at 5 PM.

According to Imphal Free Press (IFP) report, the shutdown will be led by ATSUM, the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) general headquarters, and the All Naga Students Association Manipur (ANSAM).

Meanwhile, the press release issued by ATSUM mentioned that Manipur tribals in Delhi under the aegis of Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi will also be organising a mass protest rally on December 18, to showcase their solidarity with the movement.

Its worthy to note that recently several tribal students’ union called an “indefinite economic blockade”, over Manipur government’s disapproval to recommend the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill 2021.