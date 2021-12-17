Meghalaya-Based NGO Writes To Prime Minister, Seeks CBI Probe Into Illegal Transportation Of CoalMeghalaya-Based NGO Writes To Prime Minister, Seeks CBI Probe Into Illegal Transportation Of Coal

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated tragedies and facing a ban from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on coal-mining, the illegal practices continue unabated across the northeastern state of Meghalaya putting lives at risk.

Responding to such rat hole coal-minings, a Meghalaya-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) have written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to take action against the transportation of illegal coal by the “coal mafias”.

In a memorandum submitted to the PMO, the HITO President Donbak Dkhar alleged that such illegal practices are “well-connected” from politicians to police officials, thereby causing huge loss to the state.

“This illegal and criminal activity is causing huge loss of revenue to the state which is starved for funds and we therefore urge your personal attention to direct the CBI to take action as this is an organized crime deep corruption perpetrated with knowledge of the highest level of Government and Police of both Assam and Meghalaya,” – asserted Dkhar.

Alleging both Assam & Meghalaya Police are compromising with such illegal practices, the HTO further stated that “these illegal transportations are taking place right under their supervision as they receive payoffs from the coal syndicate.”

The NGO further claimed that several legislators, senior police officials, NGOs & media personnel are also receiving payoffs from these coal syndicates.

Its worthy to note that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier imposed a ban on illegal coal mining projects in the state. But imposing a ban on the same, couldn’t mitigate such illegal practices rather the northeastern state has witnessed an escalation in rat-hole mining.

However, the recent case of five miners, who lost their lives in a rat-hole mining in East Jaintia Hills district depicted the fact that Meghalaya has a long way to go before it curbs such illegal coal minings.