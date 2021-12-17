Meghalaya Government Committed In Shaping Educational Scenario; Says CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today reiterated that state government is committed to overhaul the education scenario, thereby improving its current system of processing along the northeastern state.

He announced the same, while unveiling the statue of the founder of Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School – “Thomlin Suchiang” to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration of the School in West Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya.

“During 2018 election, we had made a commitment to the people that given an opportunity to lead the Government, we will accord priority to improve the education system,” – stated Sangma.

Attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sawlyngdoh Hr Sec School at Mowkaiaw, West Jaintia Hills. Laud the vision of the forefathers for setting up this school that has been instrumental in shaping the lives of the children in the area for over 50 years. @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/EjX6DmFST3 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 17, 2021

“We have a challenge before us. There are legacy problems in the education system. However, we have prioritised the sector and have made an effort to slowly reverse the trend. We have large number of schools with limited infrastructure, wherein we have put thrust to upscale teaching and learning infrastructures.” – he further added.

The CM also highlighted that despite lack of infrastructural facilities along educational institutions, the state government is tirelessly working to fulfill its commitment. “We have many schools where students are studying without any proper infrastructure. However, this has not dithered our spirit and we are moving forward with a positive approach to ensure that we are able to transform the education system.” – asserted CM Sangma.

The Chief Minister also informed that state Government spends about Rs. 2000 Crores per annum for different educational purposes, comprising of – grants, salaries and infrastructure projects.