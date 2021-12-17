Mizoram Fire Mishap : Officials Inspect Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Office, Announces Magisterial Enquiry

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Minister Lalchamliana today visited the premises of Aizawl Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s Office, where a major mishap was thwarted as fire broke-out at around 3:15 AM today early morning.

During the visit, Lalchamliana informed that Mizoram Government has decided to conduct a magisterial enquiry to find the cause of this outbreak.

Its worthy to note that the 131-yrs-old heritage building was reduced to a rubble by the unprecedented fire, taking with it hundreds of invaluable historical documents stored within.

Lalchamliana, along with Information & Public Relations (IPR) Minister Lalruatkima, Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte, Deputy Speaker Er. Lalrinawma, Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma and other officials immediately rushed to the site, and after inspecting the site held an emergency meeting at the Aizawl SP Office.

As per preliminary reports from the Mizoram Police, the fire is believed to have broken out from the Election Branch, DC Office at 3:15 AM.

Meanwhile, the Fire & Emergency services personnel were alerted at 4:10 AM who immediately rushed to douse the fire, and commenced firefighting operations.

Despite their best efforts, the fire had already engulfed most parts of the building, including – the Election Branch, Planning Branch, Arms Branch, ILP Branch, Census Branch, Establishment, Nazir, DC office chamber, 2 Addl DC & SDO (Sadar) office chambers.

According to IPR report, plans are underway to immediately set-up a makeshift Aizawl DC Office at Old MLA Hostel, Khatla.

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, along with officials of DC Office, General Administration Department (GAD), Public Works Department (PWD), Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) & Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Departments today conducted an inspection of the Old MLA Hostel to chalk-out a plan of action for erecting the makeshift office.

Besides, the Mizoram Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma convened a meeting at 10:30 AM with all key stakeholders.

Office of the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner, meanwhile issued a public communication stating that the office would remain closed for the public till Christmas.