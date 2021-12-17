Mizoram Youth Commission Announces Construction Of ‘IAS Corner’, Providing Free-Guidance To Aspirants

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Every aspirant tries to attempt the UPSC exam with the right guidance, and notes. In an attempt to support them with study materials and free coaching to crack the competitive examinations, the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) is planning to establish an ‘IAS Corner’ at the State Library.

The MYC Chairman Dr. Vanlaltanpuia today announced the results of 100 candidates selected for the Mega Scholarship ‘IAS Hybrid Coaching Scholarship Exam’ at MYC Conference Hall.

Those selected will receive coaching sessions at Aizawl, Lunglei, Siaha and Kolasib districts.

Meanwhile, these candidates were selected after undergoing scrutiny from experts at New Delhi on December 15, 2021.

Results of the selected candidates can be obtained from the respective Centres or from MYC website myc.mizoram.gov.in.

MYC Chairman Dr.Vanlaltanpuia asserted that concerned competitive exam coaching is referred ‘Hybrid Coaching’, as it will be conducted in online & offline mode.

Accordingly, for this Mega-Scholarship, 60 students have been selected from Aizawl district, 20 from Lunglei, and 10 each from Siaha and Kolasib districts.

“MYC is acting as a facilitator to make ALL India Services trending among the Mizo Youths. We will organise a program called ‘Super 40 Programme’ where 40 selected candidates will be sent to the best coaching centres in the country.” – Dr.Vanlaltanpuia further informed.