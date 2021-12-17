MLEADS Milk Mission : Meghalaya Government Distributes Over 10 Crores To 40 Cooperative Societies

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to facilitate the Centre’s goal of doubling farmer’s income by 2022 through promotion of milk business in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, the state government today distributed an amount of Rs 12.20 Crore to 40 Cooperative Societies functioning across the state.

Organized by the Meghalaya Livestock Enterprises Advancement Society (MLEADS), under its ‘Milk Mission’ initiative, the project aims to make the northeastern state self-sufficient in milk production.

So far, the concerned mission has assisted 86 societies, thereby sanctioning a total of Rs 21.83 Crores to enhance the income of milk farmers.

Meanwhile, the MLEADS is a society under the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Government of Meghalaya.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma confirmed the news “Under the Milk Mission distributed ₹12.20 Cr to 40 Cooperative Societies. So far the Mission has assisted 86 societies, sanctioning a total of ₹21.83 Cr in our venture to increase the income of milk farmers & make Meghalaya self-sufficient in milk production.”

Its worthy to note that the Meghalaya Government recently for improving the economic and nutritional status of the state’s population, launched a Rs 209 Crore Piggery Mission implemented by the newly formed MLEADS.

This Piggery Mission aims to make the state self-sufficient in pork production, improving incomes of over 25,000 households, enhancing food security, strengthening cooperative culture and credit extensions.