MLEADS Piggery Mission : Meghalaya Government Distributes Over 16 Crores To 100 Cooperative Societies

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the economical and nutritional status, the Meghalaya Government today distributed the 2nd batch of zero interest loans amounting to Rs 18.53 Crores to 100 Cooperative Societies.

Organized by the Meghalaya Livestock Enterprises Advancement Society (MLEADS), under ‘Piggery Mission’ initiative, the project aims to make the northeastern state self-sufficient in pork production, thereby reducing the out-of-state import burden.

The concerned mission has assisted 195 cooperative societies. So far, the Meghalaya Government sanctioned a total of Rs 35.25 Crores to enhance the income of pig farmers.

Considered as India’s largest piggery project, the MLEADS is a society under the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Government of Meghalaya.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma confirmed the news, “Distributed the 2nd batch of zero interest loans amounting to ₹18.53 Cr to 100 Cooperative Societies under India’s largest #PiggeryMission. The mission has assisted 195 Cooperative Societies and we have sanctioned a total of 35.25 Cr to date.”

Its worthy to note that the Meghalaya Government recently for enhancing the nutritional status of citizens, launched a Rs 209 Crore Piggery Mission implemented by the newly formed MLEADS.

This Piggery Mission aims to make the state self-sufficient in pork production, improving incomes of over 25,000 households, enhancing food security, strengthening cooperative culture and credit extensions.