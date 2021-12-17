Nagaland Civilian Killings : NSF Submits 3-Point Memorandum To Governor, Demands Expedite Solution Of ‘Naga Peace Talks’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

To voice out the resentment of the Nagas’ against the draconian and oppressive Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on December 17, 2021 organized a ‘Peoples’ Rally’ at the State capital, Kohima.

“At this time of the year, when it was supposed to be the season of light, of hope, and healing, the Indian armed forces acting on behalf of the state have unleashed terror and fear in the hearts and minds of the peace-loving citizens in Naga Homeland”, – asserted the NSF President, Kegwayhun Tep.

“So long as AFSPA continues to exist, our lives, our land and our people will always be tormented by fear and uncertainty,” he added.

Addressing the mega rally, Tep said “we are gathered here utterly shocked, angered, in grief and in disbelief beyond words at the extrajudicial and mindless act of terrorism committed by the armed forces of the Government of India upon the peaceful civilians in our Naga Homeland.”

Meanwhile, the federation conveyed deepest condolences to the family members of departed souls whose lives were brutally massacred at Oting, Mon district. Tep said “Their death will not be in vain, We the Naga youths and the upcoming generation shall continue to honour their memories by carrying forward the aspirations of the Naga people through generations to come.”

It further reiterated their stand that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set-up by the government of Nagaland will not do justice to the willful acts of the Indian Armed forces under the protection of the repressive AFSPA.

Centre must admit to the utter failure of its intelligence agencies and publicly apologize to the Naga people for furthering their subjugation of the Nagas through its policy of militarization, Tep informed.

The Federation demanded that Justice should be delivered immediately to the victims of the gruesome Oting incidents and to all the pending cases related to the excesses committed by the Indian armed forces and further sees no rationale as to why the entire Naga homeland within India is tagged as ‘disturbed areas’ and the repressive AFSPA is thrust upon its people when the Indo-Naga political dialogue’s been held at the Prime Minister’s level is at a very crucial stage.

“We shall not shy away nor be cowered down by such acts of terrorism, We shall not rest until justice is delivered and a logical closure is brought about and We demand that this draconian law is repealed once and for all and that human rights are restored in the homeland of the Nagas”, Tep added.

Voicing out the hue and cry of the future Naga generation, NSF President said “We long for a peaceful future, A future without war and conflict. We long to live in peace and at Par with the rest of the world.”

Hundreds of people including various tribal Hohos, Students, Organizations and Unions participated at the rally to support the demands and show solidarity. After a brief formal programme the rally started from Old MLA junction and walked till Raj Bhavan and submitted a Memorandum to the Governor and a copy for the Prime Minister. A copy of the memo was also addressed to the state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In the three point memorandum submitted to the state Governor the NSF demanded for immediate justice for the Oting victims and expedite judgements and delivery of justice to all pending cases related to excesses committed by the Indian Armed Forces upon Nagas.

The Federation demanded that the Government of India (GOI) to set up a court monitored committee to be headed by a retired Supreme Court/High court judge in-order to ensure that the Oting incidents are probed in a fair and impartial manner. It further demanded to expedite the Naga Political Solution.

Representatives from NPMHR, Global Naga Forum, NorthEast Students’ Organization (NESO) and All Assam Students’ attended the rally and declared their support the demand to repeal AFSPA from all North East States.