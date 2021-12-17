Sikkim Government Extends Containment Measures Till December 31

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of festive season and escalating scare of the highly transmissible ‘Omicron Variant’, the Sikkim Government have recently announced the extension of guidelines for containment of COVID-19.

According to a notification released by the state Home department, the measures will be effective till December 31, 2021.

INTER-STATE MOVEMENT :

A. Persons administered with the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, and children below 18 years of age will be permitted to enter the northeastern state.

B. Individuals with negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours shall be permitted to enter. However, no checking will be conducted at any checkposts & free movement at checkposts will be ensured by police and governmental agencies.

C. All tourists entering Sikkim, aforementioned requirements will be verified by concerned hotels, where they are staying and the entire process will be overseen by the Tourism Department.

D. In case of labourers, the respective contractors shall ensure compliance.

E. In case of labourers working in unorganized sector, Labour department shall conduct sample checking, while conducting mandatory registration.

F. No restriction will be followed in case of citizens exiting the state through checkposts.

G. Foreigners including those hailing from neighbouring countries – Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh, already staying in India for more than 7 days will be permitted to enter Sikkim, after producing negative RT-PCR report conducted thereafter, and within 72 hours prior to entry date.

MARKETS, SHOPS & COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS :

A. Pubs, cinema halls, and other places of entertainment will be permitted to open with 50% seating capacity.

B. Online gaming, lotery outlets will be allowed to operate by strict following the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

C. Licensed multi-brand showrooms, shops etc. will also be allowed to operate by strict following the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

D. Private commercial establishments, e-commerce and home-delivery of products can also operate after mandatorily following CAB guidelines.

E. Restaurants, sweet shops, etc will operate with 50% capacity.

F. Hotels, lodges must check Aadhaar cards of Indian nationals, and passport of foreign nationals at their receptions.

G. Gyms, salons, etc. can operate with 50% capacity.

H. Hotels, homestays, guest houses will operate with 50% capacity.

I. Weekly closure of shops, commercial establishments will be followed as per existing notification issued by the concerned department.

J. Licensing agencies like – Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), Excise & Tourism Department will conduct surprise inspections to check if aforementioned measures are effectively followed.

K. Medicine shops, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open as per usual operational hours.

L. Private construction activities will be allowed with local labourers.

M. MNREGA works, agricultural/horticultural activities shall function normally as per CAB.

FACTORIES & PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES :

A. Factories, production units will be allowed to operate with 100% manpower.

B. Guidelines issued by Labour department must be strictly followed.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES/PSUs :

A. State Government offices can operate with 100% attendance.

B. Central Government offices has been allowed to operate by following guidelines issued by the Centre.

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS :

A. Educational institutions shall function with guidelines issued by education department.

SOCIAL, POLITICAL, SPORTS & RELIGIOUS CONGREGATION :

A. All social, political, religious, sports gathering can operate with 50% capacity of the total capacity of hall/space.

B. No permission will be issued for fairs, and any such events by concerned District Collectors (DCs) till further orders.

RELIEF WORK & MEDICAL SERVICE :

A. No individual/organization will undertake distribution of relief materials or COVID-19 medicines, without receiving permission from concerned DCs.

B. Relief materials meant for beneficiaries along containment areas shall be handed-over to concerned BDOs, who will undertake the distribution process.

Meanwhile, the state government have also issued measures to detect containment zones, in case of rural & urban areas.

Its worthy to note that on December 16, 6 fresh new cases were reported in the northeastern state of Sikkim, with 22 recoveries. The total active cases stands at – 179 with zero fatalities, and 2.7% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases stands at – 32,449, total recovered – 31,523, and 406 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the northeastern state of Sikkim.