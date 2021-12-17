Sikkim STNM Hospital Stabbing Incident : Health Condition Of Victims Still “Worrisome & Critical”

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The recent horrific incident of stabbing a doctor and leaving a female sanitation worker sustain injuries shook the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Although both the patients – Cardio consultant Dr. Sanjay Upreti and Sanitary attendant Kala Chettri have been airlifted to Neotia Getwel Multispeciality Hospital at Siliguri for further medical treatment, but their health condition is still claimed to be “worrisome” and “critical”.

The Head of Cardiology Department at New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Dr D. P Rai informed that keeping in view with the critical condition of Dr. Upreti, surgeons had to amputate his left leg.

Both the victims are currently unconscious, and medical team are battling to save their lives, informed Dr Rai.

“The health condition of both Dr Sanjay and Kala are still critical. They have been kept under observation in ventilators due to multi-organ failures.” – asserted Dr. Rai.

He further informed that if Dr. Upreti’s medical condition is taken into account, the Cardiologist is receiving ‘Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy’, due to multi-organ failure and kidney function shutdown.

Dr Rai further informed that the sanitation worker – Kalawati Chettri’s has sustained a severe abdominal injury and incessant bleeding stood to be a concern for the medical team.

However, doctors are expected to conduct an immediate surgery once the bleeding comes under control, and vital functioning improves.