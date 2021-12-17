‘Stop Persuading People For COVID-19 Vaccination’ : Meghalaya High Court To State Government

NET Web Desk

In an effort to mitigate the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, authorities across the globe are launching various preventive measures and considering inoculation as significant tool for leading the battle against this deadly virus.

Keeping in view of the same, the Meghalaya High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the state government, “not to relent on the vaccination drive or try to persuade people to take the vaccination or even provide for disincentives upon their refusal.”

A bench comprising of – Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W. Diengdoh while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) passed the order.

According to Livelaw report, the matter has been posted for further hearing in February 2022, while noting that number of COVID-19 cases across the northeastern state of Meghalaya has been on the decline.