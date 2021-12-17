Tripura Government To Introduce 2 PG Courses Across Six Colleges

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 17, 2021 : Tripura government has initiated a remarkable decision to introduce post-graduation courses in six colleges of the state.

An official of the Higher Education department in a condition of anonymity informed Northeast Today that the master degree courses in English and Bengali subjects shall be introduced in six colleges across five districts of Tripura.

Tripura State Higher Education Council (TSHEC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) gave approval to the Tripura government’s Higher Education department for commencing these two courses in six colleges of the state, the official added.

These six colleges are – Women’s College and Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) College at Agartala under West Tripura district, Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya at Udaipur under Gomati district, Government Degree College at Dharmanagar under North Tripura district, Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya at Kailashahar under Unakoti district, and Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Mahavidyalaya at Belonia under South Tripura district.

The official also said that these two courses will be introduced from the upcoming academic session of the six government degree colleges in 2022.