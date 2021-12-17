Tripura Lad Makes ‘Largest’ Portrait Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sets Record

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 17, 2021 : Acquiring remarkable appreciation from Bollywood celebrity Sonu Sood in June, a 21-year old Bipul Biswas of Belonia in Tripura scripted history by registering his name in the ‘India Book of Records’ on Friday.

Bipul, a resident of Belonia in the South Tripura district on Friday set the record for making the largest portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose using matchsticks.

He made a portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose using 10,540 matchsticks by pasting individually in the cardboard box, as confirmed on September 25, 2021.

Bipul is pursuing further higher studies in a 4-year Nursing course from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital and Tripura Medical College after graduating with a Bio-Science degree from Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College of Belonia sub-division.

He is staying with his mother while his father left them for a heavenly abode way back on December 20, 2018.

Currently, the family survives on pension of his late father, who served as a Group-D staff in Saatchand RD Block of the same sub-division.

Earlier, Bipul was appreciated by the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for creating a ‘Handmade Silhouette Sketch’ of the Indian celebrity on a feather of white pigeon in his Instagram Profile way back in June 2021.

Within a span of an hour, the celebrity replied with a ‘love’ emoji while Bipul replied “@sonu_sood You are not human, you are God, I can’t believe my eyes”.

“Painting, sketching, and crafting in the form of art is my hobby. I not only made a sketch of Sonu Sood in feather. I also crafted pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on separate pieces of cloth with black cumin, nail pins, respectively. Even painted a picture of Rabindranath Tagore on Dustpan, also frame other images with water. But all of a sudden, my sketch of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood went viral on Instagram”, said Bipul.